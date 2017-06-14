Club teaches programming skills

(CNS Business): Caymanians interested in careers in computer programming are being trained in that skill in the recently launched Enterprise Cayman Coding Club. A partnership between the Cayman Enterprise City (CEC) special economic zone and the Cayman Islands Government, Enterprise Cayman started the club to help locals gain computer programming skills and experience, to obtain technology-focused jobs being created within CEC. In February this year, CEC brought in a computer programming/coding trainer from the Code Fellows academy in Seattle, Washington, to run a workshop.

Those who attended the seminar, Coding 101, learnt coding basics as well as how to collaboratively design and build several websites. That workshop led to the creation of the coding club, through which Caymanians are learning to code, a computer-programming skill that is in demand in the technology industry, stated a CEC press release.

Tech entrepreneur Mark Hall, who is mentoring club members, has built several software companies, including one based in CEC. Ben Strangeway and George Blake, from Maples Technology SEZC Ltd, are assisting Hall, sharing tips and knowledge with club members to help them work on coding projects and improve their skills.

“It’s going really well,” said Hall. “Club members are taking the programme quite seriously and are very engaged and eager to learn.”

He said that most of the club members are open to coding as a possible career option, so they are focused on learning this new skill. They built a basic website in the workshop three months ago and are developing their knowledge of code, he added.

“We are focused on JavaScript, the main language of the web,” Hall said. “It’s what brings the web to life, making webpages interactive and responsive.”

Hall said he expects club members interested in a career in coding should be able to find jobs as the technology industry develops in Grand Cayman and opportunities become available in CEC. The first step is to develop a skilled local talent pool of computer programmers for tech companies to hire, he explained.

“There is no reason Cayman couldn’t become the Silicon Valley of the Caribbean,” he said. “It has the infrastructure, the technology-focused special economic zone, great travel access and smart people.”

For more information on the coding club, email Marilyn Conolly or call 938-6300

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Technology