Two new faces for financial court bench

(CNS Business): The Chief Justice of Bermuda, Ian Kawaley, and Raj Parker have been appointed as judges in the Grand Court’s Financial Services Division following an open recruitment process earlier this year, where the posts were advertised locally and overseas. Both men were sworn in on 13 April by Cayman Islands Governor Helen Kilpatrick.

Ian Kawaley has served as the chief justice of Bermuda since April 2012. Before that he practiced as an attorney in the private sector in Bermuda focusing on commercial litigation and insolvency.

Raj Parker is a member of Matrix Chambers and has had over thirty years experience in international commercial litigation. A partner at Freshfields for 23 years, he was co-head of the financial institutions disputes practice during the financial crisis and was involved in a number of business critical issues for clients all around the world.

“The strength of the jurisdiction’s financial services brings with it complex legal matters so the appointment of these two impressive individuals will assist the courts in being able to continue to operate at a very high level,” the governor said.

Category: Court Business, Finance, Financial Services