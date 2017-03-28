Minister signs deal to support small businesses

(CNS Business): The Cayman Islands Small Business Association (CISBA) has been contracted by the commerce ministry to help support and deliver certain small-business services. Minister Wayne Panton and CISBA President Dawn McLean-Sawney signed a memorandum of understanding recently to deliver workshops, mentoring, and consulting to small business owners. “This is another important step forward for government’s local business initiatives,” Panton said.

“Together we can give the support that business owners need, which will translate into greater success, more growth and job creation in the economy,” he added.

The agreement lasts until December and will see the CISBA hire a part-time programme coordinator and organise networking events. “This agreement will allow CISBA to offer initiatives that will help Cayman’s entrepreneurs to establish or strengthen their businesses,” said McLean-Sawney.

Category: Local Business, Small Business