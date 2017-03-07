Flow lays off workers in team restructure

(CNS Business): Local telecommunications company Flow, the brand name of Cable & Wireless confirmed that they have laid off seven Caymanians workers and two ex-pat positions have also been cut in what the firm described as “adjustments to how we run our business”. The job cuts come in the wake of announcements from Cayman’s other major telecoms employer Digicel which is planning on cutting 25% of its workers across the region.

Following speculation and comments on social media that dozens of people were being make redundant at Flow, CNS Business contacted the firm and officials confirmed the nine job losses but added that they had appointed local workers in new posts.

Victor Salgado, CEO Flow of Cayman Islands said, “The changes are part of a company-wide strategic approach to transform the business to a more customer centric, high performing organisation across our markets in the Caribbean and Latin America.”

He confirmed that the local arm of Flow was “making adjustments to how we run our business, including carrying out necessary network upgrades, giving more focus on training and development and improving back office support to better serve our customers.”

Salgado added, “As part of this broader programme, we have adjusted our team structure and nine positions including two held by non-Caymanians, have been made redundant. We would also like to add that four Caymanians have been appointed in customer-facing full-time roles. We reaffirm our commitment to building a more effective team structure to deliver the best products and services to The Cayman Islands.”

