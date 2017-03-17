Bank increases loan but not deposit rate
(CNS Business): Following the 25 basis point increase in the US Federal Funds Rate earlier this week, Butterfield Bank has announced an adjustment in its US and CI dollar prime lending rates for mortgages, consumer loans and commercial loans from 3.75% to 4% beginning today Friday, 17 March. But the bank stated in a short release that it was “not adjusting deposit rates at this time”.
Janet Yellen, chair of the Federal Reserve board of governors, said the American economy was on “a healthy footing” and with unemployment falling in America, rates needed to go up to limit inflation.
This is another area that is sadly in need of Government regulation. Why is this okay Butterfield et al !!!
As usual the banks could give a crap about the depositors just get more fees for themselves, what a set of greedy hogs!
Typical profiteering and piracy from Cayman's banks