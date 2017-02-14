Hurley’s files court action over ‘Ivanized’ store

(CNS Business): More than a dozen years after Hurricane Ivan struck Grand Cayman, one local supermarket is still in dispute with neighbouring property owners over a store it owns in George Town. The former Hurley’s Supermarket at the Eden Centre on Walkers Road remains at the centre of a dispute between the owners of the grocery shop and other property owners at the site.

In a legal claim, short on detail, Hurley’s has asked the court to intervene in the dispute by declaring that it is entitled to rebuild the supermarket and that the strata corporation should pay 48.72% of the balance of the insurance money to Hurley’s.

When CNS contacted the owners of Hurley’s, they said they were unable to comment on the case but confirmed that the situation at the Eden Centre is a private commercial dispute and has nothing to do with government. Earlier this month Ellio Solomon launched his election bid from the land adjacent to the site and made allegations that the area, which is still largely derelict, was a fault of the current Progressive government.

However, the court action implies that Bicar Limited, a company about which no significant information seems to be publicly available, and Hurley’s were part of a joint strata plan which had made and received an insurance claim regarding the damage. No other details are available as to the true nature of the dispute. The request by Hurley’s seems to imply that it has been prevented from redeveloping the store or from getting its insurance claim.

The store was once a popular spot and was recently the subject of an Ask Auntie question on CNS Local Life after readers expressed a hope that the store would one day return to the area.

