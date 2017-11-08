CUC sends new team to help BVI

(CNS Busines): A second group of linepersons from CUC’s transmission and distribution (T&D) operations department was sent to assist the British Virgin Islands Electricity Corporation (BVIEC) with the restoration of power following the passing of Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria in September. Andrew Wood, supervisor line services, is heading up the team, which arrived in BVI 5 November and comprises Devin Douglas, Shandi Wagner, Tyler Krysik and Rasheed Suazo.

In early October, CUC sent seven linepersons to BVI to helo restore electricity. CUC’s assistance is being offered in conjunction with the Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation’s (CARILEC) Disaster Assistance Programme (CDAP), which coordinates regional efforts to respond to requests for assistance from disaster-stricken member utilities. The programme is facilitated by the CARILEC disaster fund, which is indispensable to the successful implementation of disaster restoration efforts among CARILEC member utilities, stated a CUC press release.

This second group of CUC staff will join up with two members from the original team – Alvin Shol and Evan Casey – who have agreed to stay on to continue assisting with restoration efforts.

Geraude (Jerry) Holness, who led the first team to BVI, said of the experience: “We could never have imagined the level of destruction that greeted those of us who travelled to Tortola, British Virgin Islands. It is estimated that approximately 90% of Tortola’s electrical distribution system was destroyed as a result of the hurricane.

“With no time to spare, we quickly organised ourselves and were assigned the rebuilding of one of the main feeders on the island. Since starting the job in October, the feeder is almost 70% complete and along the way we connected multiple overhead and underground services energising approximately 380 customer meters. This is the highest number of customers connected since October amongst all the crews from around the region who are assisting with restoration efforts in BVI.”

This year, CUC has also assisted with restoration efforts in the Turks and Caicos Islands following Hurricane Irma.

The second group of linepersons is scheduled to return to the Cayman Islands in December.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local Business, Utilities