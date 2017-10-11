Premier urges bosses to take part in wage survey

(CNS Business): Premier Alden McLaughlin is urging all employers to take part in the forthcoming Occupational Wage Survey, as the data collected will be an important tool for government and business in a number of areas, such as re-assessing the current minimum wage and helping young Caymanians make future career decisions. “It is critical that the country generates reliable and internationally comparable labour market information, which can be useful for decision-making by government, employers and employees,” said McLaughlin, who how has responsibility for immigration and labour.

“The comprehensive data collected will help to inform policy and legislation in the Cayman Islands, improve availability of quality labour market information and provide a current look into the compensation landscape for the area and industry. It will also help inform young Caymanians of their options when making career choices,” he added.

The premier encouraged bosses in both the public and private sectors to take part, stating that the results will help “decision-makers and human resources professionals to develop competitive policies that attract, motivate and retain the talent needed to support their business strategy”.

The premier’s ministry in partnership with the Economic and Statistics Office (ESO) will begin the survey next week and officials want to ensure every job in Cayman is captured in the survey and represented in the final results. The findings will become part of a comprehensive employment and compensation database, which the private sector will be able to access to give them an idea of the current compensation being paid to workers in specific professions industries.

The results will also be used for reviewing employee compensation and benefits for a technical review of the minimum wage; establishing the mix of occupations by nationality and status of those employed in the various industries, and estimating the cost of labour in the Cayman Islands by occupation, industry and other sub-categories. It will also provide data on employee productivity by industry or sub-industries, a figure that Cayman has not formally recorded before.

To ensure confidentiality, the ministry said several measures are being taken to safeguard the information. The survey will not identify the employer’s or employees’ names. None of the statistical data collected will be made public, which would result in the identification of an individual or organisation, and the details cannot be disclosed using the Freedom of Information Law (FOI).

The data gathered will be used exclusively for statistical purposes, and the results will be published in an aggregated form only. No individual employee or employer data will be divulged to the Ministry of Human Resources or any other organisation, officials stated, explaining that the data will be published as figures only, under the relevant categories.

