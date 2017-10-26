People On The Move: Harneys expands funds team

(CNS Business): Offshore law firm Harneys has two People On The Move this week, having added two experienced fund managers to its global investment funds team. Daniella Skotnicki has joined the Harneys’ Cayman Islands office as a senior associate. The firm said she is highly experienced in all aspects of closed-ended and open-ended fund formation, ongoing compliance, restructuring and termination and has worked with top tier investment managers and fund service providers as well as investors. With the addition of Skotnicki, Harneys said their investment funds practice in Cayman now has 10 funds lawyers.

Harneys London office has taken on Rob McIntyre as counsel. He has more than 20 years of offshore experience, the firm said, adding that McIntyre has acted for some of the world’s largest hedge funds and advised managers from around the globe on the structuring, operation and regulation of offshore funds.

