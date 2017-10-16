Mobile booze licensees warned to follow rules

(CNS Business): The chairman of the Liquor Licensing Board has issued a reminder to all mobile licensees to comply with the laws and that their licences are restricted to mobile bartending and limited to private and organised events or functions. There was no indication in a release from the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) as to why the chairman was issuing the warning and whether or not any licensees had been breaching the conditions of their licences. But the release made it clear that mobile licence holders are not allowed to work as street vendors.

“The licence holders must also comply with permitted hours and any other conditions listed on the licence to avoid actions by the Board,” officials stated in the release.” Failure to comply could result in recommendations by the Board to revoke such licences.”

Licence holders were also reminded that they have a responsibility to notify the Chairman through the DCI at least seven days in advance of events hosting 49 or more people and give at least 24 hours notice during business hours for events hosting 49 or less persons. Notification can be sent via email to [email protected] and should include all relevant details of the event.

Under the Music and Dancing (Control) Law (2012 Revision), Section 9 subsection (2), the Chairman may, from time to time, grant extensions of permitted hours in respect of special occasions either generally or in the case of a particular licence. Request for extensions will be processed through the Secretariat.

For more information, contact DCI at 945-0943 or 244-2202 or [email protected].

