Former CIMA policy officer returns as deputy head

(CNS Business): The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority has welcomed back an old employee who, after more than two years in the private sector, has returned to the regulator as the deputy head of Policy and Development Division. Rayford Britton, a former chief policy officer at CIMA, returned to the authority last month to take up the senior post. Britton started his career at CIMA in 2006 as a senior analyst in the Banking Supervision Division, then climbed the ranks. In his new role Britton said he would be “contributing to the harmonious development of a well-respected and well-regulated jurisdiction”.

CIMA Managing Director Cindy Scotland said attracting talented individuals with relevant expertise was a priority for the authority. “Given his regulatory background and experience, we are pleased that Mr Britton has re-joined the authority,” she added.

