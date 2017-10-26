Flow’s Cayman boss departs after 10 months
(CNS Business): The managing director of Flow’s Cayman Islands operations has resigned after just ten months on the job. Victor Salgado was appointed managing director in December last year, but according to a report in the Jamaican Gleaner, he will be replaced in the interim by the customer experience director, Daniel Tathum. According to Garfield Sinclair, president of the Caribbean operations for Cable & Wireless, who spoke with the Gleaner, Salgado left the company to “pursue other career opportunities”. He added, “We thank Victor for his contribution and commitment to C&W Communications and wish him success in his endeavours.”
CNS Business learned Monday evening that Salagdo had departed the local telecommunications company and we reached out to Flow for more details, but have not yet received a response.
Category: Local Business, Telecommunications
They take your money and offer nothing in return. Customer service is a thing of the past for flow.
The local Flow operation leaves a lot to be desired. Competent customer service is practically nonexistent and the overall operation seems to have been reduced to nothing more that a satellite operation for the team in Jamaica. The majority of the people on the ground in Cayman seem to know nothing about how things work from a technical perspective and their attempts to use technology to enhance their own customer service offering has failed dramatically.