DoT makes impact with marketing awards

(CNS Business): The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (DoT) received three IMPACT Awards at the Internet Marketing Association’s (IMA) annual awards celebration held 29 September 2017 in Las Vegas. The DoT received the Content Marketing Strategy Award for Cayman Vows magazine, launched in June this year, which is a print and digital publication focusing on couples and wedding planners looking for inspiration and guidance on destination weddings and honeymoons in the Cayman Islands.

The magazine is available online and on newsstands in Canada and the US.

In addition, the department received the Social Media Campaign Promotional Strategy Award for its summertime partnership with Chef’d – a non-subscription, fresh ingredient meal kit delivery service – to launch the first-ever destination-inspired meals curated by chefs in the Cayman Islands, stated a DoT press release. Foodies across the US were able to bring a taste of Cayman into their homes by ordering these meal kits online.

The department also received the Video Theme/Creativity Award for its “Virtually Cayman: A 360° Video Experience” campaign.

DoT Director Rosa Harris said of the awards: “The Department of Tourism is proud to be recognised for our innovative approach and smart tactics to destination marketing. Our goal is to increase visitation and to accomplish this task we must continue to go beyond traditional, mainstream methodologies to reach potential visitors.

“We remain committed to being pioneers in marketing and bringing the sophisticated luxury of our destination directly to our target audiences.”

