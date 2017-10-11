Customs begins registering importers for e-system

(CNS Business): The Cayman Islands Customs Department will start registering importers Monday, ahead of plans to roll out a new online electronic system for entry declaration in November. The implementation of the new system will require importers to complete and submit entries electronically to customs using the new gateway portal COLS (Customs Online System). Importers will be able to access the portal through the customs website. But before they can use COLS, importers will have to be formally registered and recognised as an importer by customs.

This means that individuals will need to go to customs and provide all the relevant information, including a government-issued identification, such as a driver’s licence or passport, while companies and businesses will need to provide their business licence or companies registration, including directorship.

Customs will conduct the registration process on 16 October until 27 October from 8:30am to 4:00pm Monday to Friday at 1st floor of Customs Headquarters, 42 Owens Roberts Drive (Airport Road).

Most importers were previously registered in the old system but it is now necessary for all importers to be re-registered with the department in the new system, officials said. Once registered with customs, importers can then submit entries electronically and do business with customs without having to attend in person.

Customs has said it will provide in-house training for individuals who have not yet received previous training in the use of the new system, and importers who miss this current registration window will be able to register during normal business hours in future.

Category: Import/Export, Local Business