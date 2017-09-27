Premier heads to Europe for more talks

(CNS Business): As pressure continue to mount from Europe regarding offshore financial services, Premier Alden McLaughlin is heading another group travelling to London and Brussels this week for more talks regarding the sector. Accompanying him are his back-bench councillor Austin Harris, political adviser Roy Tatum, Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers, Chief Officer Dax Basdeo, and Legislation Director Michelle Bahadur. In a release that gave little away about the specifics, officials from the Financial Services Ministry said the visit was a “continuation of government’s proactive engagements with UK and Brussels-based EU officials”.

The delegation left Monday, 25 September, and will not return to Cayman until Sunday, 8 October.

“As a leading international financial centre, it is important for government to discuss current global financial services developments with persons who are central to these initiatives,” McLaughlin stated in the release. “All participants benefit from the updates and perspectives that we discuss but, certainly for Cayman, these visits provide prime opportunities to underscore our strong record in regard to global regulatory standards .”

Category: Finance, Financial Services