Ex-Digicel boss moves to C3

(CNS Business): Martin Bould, formerly the chief executive officer at the regional telecom firm, Digicel, has taken the top job at locally owned communications firm, C3. Officials from the wholly Caymanian-owned company said in a press release that Bould will head up the expansion of the firm. The news of his appointment as C3’s new CEO comes amid recent speculation that Digicel had been in discussions with the owners of C3 to buy the company. When CNS business contacted both companies regarding the possible sale, they declined to comment.

Speaking about the appointment, Randy Merren, director of C3 Pure Fibre, said he was excited about the appointment of Bould. “His wealth of knowledge and experience will be an asset to the company and we are looking forward to his arrival,” Merren added. ” With the new appointment of an experienced and seasoned CEO, C3 Pure Fibre is paving the way to a new digital infrastructure in the Cayman Islands.”

Bould, who is originally from the UK, spent seventeen years in the telecoms sector there, working in management positions with both Vodafone and Telefonica.

In a release from C3, he said he had plans to build on the work already started in upgrading local internet and TV services. He added, “The island needs robust, high-speed connectivity in order to support the growing local economy for both businesses and consumers; coupled with brilliant, local customer service, that’s exactly what we intend to deliver.”

C3 currently offers TV, internet and phone services along West Bay Road, parts of West Bay as well as George Town, South Sound, Crewe Road, Tropical Gardens, Prospect and Spotts. It has plans to spread into Bodden Town and Savannah.

However, it is no secret that the firm has faced a number of technical and contractual challenges regarding the use of CUC poles owned by Datalink. That organisation is currently in dispute with the new Utility Regulation and Competition Office, known as OfReg, and will be in court Wednesday for a closed-door hearing in the case.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local Business, Telecommunications