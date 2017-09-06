Dart buys another piece of 7MB

(CNS Business): Already the largest landowner in the Cayman Islands, the Dart Group has made another significant purchase with the acquisition of Royal Palms Beach Club in the heart of Seven Mile Beach, along the West Bay Road. Neither the seller, Coral Apartments Ltd, nor Dart has said how much the near three and a half-acre site, with 300 feet of beach front, was sold for and as yet there are no indications what the major investor plans to do with it. According to a short release on the firm’s website, it was a logical purchase given how close it is to Camana Bay.

The site is also next door to other land owned by the group and a private residency belonging to the group’s owner, Ken Dart.

Previously the site of the Royal Palms Hotel, which burned down in 1988, it has since then been a tourist hot-spot and a well-known beach bar and restaurant. In more recent times it has emerged as a busy daytime attraction for cruise passengers. Dart Real Estate president Jackie Doak said, “We believe it is a logical acquisition, as the property will integrate well with our Camana Bay development due to its adjacent position.”

While James Smith, the company secretary from Coral Apartments, said the firm had decided to sell and Dart was known “for its high quality real estate developments and there is every indication that the property will be developed in a manner that will be good for the Cayman Islands”.

The purchase comes at a time when Dart continues to invest in an enormous amount of development on Grand Cayman. Speculation that the group has already purchased the Ritz-Carlton has been denied by officials. The company has, however, refused to answer enquiries from CNS about whether it is still trying to acquire the five-star hotel, which has been for sale for some time.

The creditors acquired the property from the original developer, Micheal Ryan, and his network of companies in 2012. Officials there confirm in April last year that the hotel and resort was up for sale.

Category: Local Business