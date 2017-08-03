Air arrivals: the harsh reality
A CNS reader writes: It’s a pity the Hon Minister wasn’t a bit more forthcoming with some of the arrival stats that don’t make quite such happy reading. UK arrivals – 6,808, down just under 10% on the first six months of 2016 and stuck at slightly below the same level they have been for the past decade.
Bottom line, UK tourists and divers aren’t coming here even though alternatives like the Sinai coast resorts have been closed since the beginning of 2016. Put in perspective, before the problems in Egypt started one UK tour operator was flying more UK tourists than that into Sharm El Sheik every month.
European arrivals – 13,844 in Jan-June 2016 but just 11,294 this year, a fall of almost 12%. Again these are markets hit by events in the Middle East and North Africa but we’re clearly not picking up the slack.
Canada – Arrival figures have pretty much flat-lined 14,080 to 14,306 but again that’s the general level it’s been for years, the numbers aren’t improving. At the same time the flow of Canadians into Cuba shows no sign of easing off.
Latin America — DoT says visitors were up by 45.22% but they conveniently don’t tell you actual numbers because in reality the six-month totals are minimal. 589 visitors flew in from Brazil and 469 from Argentina, while stats for most of the rest of the region don’t even make double figures. In comparison, Cuba attracted 4,300 Brazilian tourists in January 2017 alone.
The harsh reality is that when it comes to these key markets the Cayman Islands have two huge problems – we’re not catering for the current AI tourist market and we’re too darn expensive when compared with the competition. It’s not, as Minister Kirkconnell claims, simply about economic factors but a wide range of issues including providing what customers want rather than what DoT think they want (the ‘If we build it, they will come’ mentality) and good old-fashioned value for money.
You can build all the $400-$450 a night hotel rooms you want but when your competitors can offer a week’s all-inclusive holiday (flights, transfers, meals and drinks) in comparable accommodation for under $1,200 per person, all the promotions and airline partnerships (whatever happened to the 2010 CAL/Virgin deal?) in the world aren’t going to turn things around.
The only thing saving local tourism right now is President Trump’s opposition to the normalisation of US/Cuban relations but it’s only a matter of time before harsh economic realities force him to bow to commercial pressures and ease up on that.
What you are seeing now is simply the culmination of years of muddled thinking and bad planning that have lost the Cayman Islands the opportunity to become a serious player in tourism markets outside the USA.
This is also the 'putting all your eggs in one basket' syndrome.
European/UK arrivals - not going to pick up without direct flights and that needs a runway extension.
UK arrivals - dropping after Brexit and you might as well write of the Brits for the next decade because they have dropped themselves in economic doo-doo.
Yes cayman vacations are expensive but that's what "high end" tourism is about. The people building expensive hotels probably have a very good idea what their market is, which is to say they disagree with you and are not seeking the $1200 package tour trade.
European and UK arrivals are 9% of the total. Why? Well, one reason is that the Med and even the Red Sea are much closer to them. They can drive to the Med if they want, and it is a pretty and pleasant trip. Cuba is a dump (interesting, but still a dump) and is no more threat than the Bahamas, Mexico, Central America, Florida and the rest of the Caribbean have always been.
Your pessimism conlicts with the reality of the current tourist boom. Surely someone is doing something right.
Please give your time to helping the DoT out as you clearly have the knowledge to help them.
Those nationalities mentioned are more suited to the Cuban and other third world distinctions as they either can't afford high end destinations or is simply too cheap
I think you answered your own complaint. We are catering to high end tourists. We cant handle nor want any more numbers. Most of those you mention are known for being cheap.
Good point, however the dollar not exactly helping with UK arrivals now, and whilst the EU economies are slowly picking up, there is still a hell of a lot of unemployment in some of the major economies...people are being cautious in general. I agree that if we want to expand air arrivals, (and why would we not, they spend most of the dollars left on Island), then we need more long haul options from Europe (which will probably force BA to rethink its pricing) and more affordable hotels and resorts. We don't have to go far to see some of the deals places like Sandals offer these days...why are we not encouraging that type of facility? More airport investment and mid-range hotels needed...
Your glass is always half empty is it not? While your numbers may well be correct, as a percentage of the total stay over visitor it is quite small. Yes one of these days Cuba become more of a destination for American visitors but it is not today. The question needs to be does Cayman really need an increase in visitors or should it be focusing on quality vs. quantity. Less tourist with a higher spend ability would be better for the visitor and local alike.
A current issue for U.K. visitors is the £ to US$ exchange rate which seriously affects the cost of a Caribbean holiday, and only exaggerates our high cost of accommodation.
The long standing issue is the lack of a true direct flight from the U.K. - without the current stop that BA makes in Nassau. Westbound a large proportion of Economy Class passengers disembark for holidays in the Bahamas, cheaper than Cayman, and frequently package deals. However, actual direct flights cannot be viable until the airport has a runway long enough to allow the larger jet aircraft to take off with a full load of fuel.
I am happy with our tourism growth. Keep em coming