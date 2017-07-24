US court case to examine losses of Ritz investors

(CNS Business): A legal case in the South Dakota Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments this week on how a charitable foundation created by Marvin Schwan, a US frozen food magnate, lost around $600 million in offshore real estate ventures, including cash invested in the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. Schwan’s sons are trying to establish what happened to the missing cash.

In court documents they list loans and equity investments made in four hotel developments, exposed after the fund’s trustees tracked an elaborate network of over 100 holding companies and entities in BVI, the Bahamas, Costa Rica, Panama and the Cayman Islands.

According to reports in the US media, the Schawn sons stated in their legal claim that these “offshore investments failed in spectacular fashion, causing the foundation to suffer losses of hundreds of millions of dollars”.

The foundation was established to benefit seven Lutheran organisations. As members of the foundation’s trustee succession committee, Mark and Paul Schwan have argued in a complex legal case that they have a fiduciary responsibility to review detailed information about the losses, but other trustees have so far blocked efforts by the Schwan brothers to look into what happened.

While the Ritz-Carlton proved to be a successful hotel, the companies created by its developer, Michael Ryan, to construct and later manage the property were placed into receivership in 2012 over an unpaid $250 million loan.The hotel was then sold by the receivers at a public auction in November 2012 to Five Mile Capital Partners for just US$177.5 million.

