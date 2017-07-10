Three cruise ships switch from Falmouth, Jamaica

(CNS Business): Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCCL) is changing the itinerary or three of its ships next year to avoid Falmouth Port in Jamaica, according to a report in the Jamaica Gleaner, even though the port was built through a partnership between RCCL and Port Authority of Jamaica. However, the news report makes no mention of the other ships belonging to Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean International, which are both owned by RCCL, some of which still appear to include Falmouth in their itineraries.

The Gleaner’s rather confusing article quotes Falmouth’s mayor, Colin Gager, as saying that the Allure of the Seas and one of Royal Caribbean’s other ships, as well as “Celebrity”, which appears to refer to one of Celebrity Cruises’ ships, “have decided to take their businesses elsewhere for the coming season and next year”.

Gager is cited as saying that “the pullout of the three vessels, which together bring in about 10,000 visitors per call to the port, will result in losses of about $5 million (Jamaican dollars) monthly”.

However, the newspaper’s claim that “three major cruise lines” have pulled out from “the Falmouth pier in Trelawny” does not appear to be supported by the rest of the article, and Jamaica’s Port Authority states that the Allure of the Seas, which carries around 6,000 passengers, will return to Falmouth in December 2018.

According to Gager, the ships are being pulled because “the cruise lines are concerned about visitor harassment, among other issues”, and he admitted “that visitor harassment has been an ongoing problem, with the conduct of tour bus operators and craft vendors leaving much to be desired”.

However, Jim Walker’s Cruise Law News suggests a different and more cynical reason for pulling the ships. Noting recent protests in Jamaica over environmentally destructive plans to further dredge the harbour so that two mega-ships can be in port at the same time, he said, “The question arises whether Royal Caribbean is pulling some of its ships from Falmouth to make a point with those resisting the cruise line’s plans for the port.”

Nevertheless, the report has raised some concern here in the Cayman Islands, where the government plans to partner with the cruise lines for a costly and controversial berthing facility.

Members of the local business community told CNS Business they believe that the cruise lines may commit to Cayman’s project in theory but will always ensure there is a clause in any deal with a destination to pull out if a port no longer suits their needs for whatever reason.

Others warned that, like Falmouth, unauthorised vendors are problematic at the George Town Harbour, and also worried that smaller operators and vendors could be squeezed out by the larger players if the port development here is ever completed.

Johann Moxam, an outspoken critic of the government’s plan for a cruise berthing facility, said that before government commits hundreds of millions of dollars of public money, it needs to pause and re-evaluate whether perceived benefits of mass cruise tourism are truly worth the costs and the risks.

Speaking to CNS Business, he said, “We would be foolish to proceed with this project without a careful examination of the risks to the country and, more importantly, the process we have used to determine that mass cruise tourism is worth this investment and is the top priority for the economy.”

He asked, “What prioritisation process has this and the previous government used to conclude that taking on this amount of debt is the number one national priority over investing in financial services, diversifying the local economy or addressing the burning social issues of substandard public education, inadequate adult training, lack of community programmes to deal at risk youth and escalating crime?

“Even as Cayman continues to post record cruise arrivals, why is the government potentially risking the financial stability of the country for the benefit a select few businesses who refuse to adapt their business model to the changing times? Anywhere else in the word, this would be government-sponsored corporate welfare,” Moxam added.

The cruise project remains extremely controversial for both economic and environmental reasons. In the consultation process that formed part of the environmental impact assessment for the project, those who took part came down three to one against the facility. Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell has nonetheless insisted on pressing ahead on the basis that some Caymanian business owners depend enormously on cruise tourism and without the piers, cruise ships will stop coming.

Many people support Moxam’s sentiments that the benefits, even to tourism businesses, do not outweigh the risks, and there is still widespread belief in the community that the project remains at the top of government’s agenda to benefit only a small group of influential George Town merchants.

