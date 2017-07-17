DoT launches wedding magazine

(CNS Local Life): The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (DoT), in partnership with a US publisher, has released the first issue of a glossy magazine devoted to all things wedding-related in Cayman. Cayman Vows was launched in both print and digital versions on 11 July, with 40,000 copies destined for newsstands in Canada and Barnes & Noble bookstores in the US. For now, the DoT is not planning beyond a second edition to be published next year, according to Director of Tourism Rosa Harris, who added they have the option to put out additional issues “based on the anticipated success of this innovative initiative”.

Cloud Nine Omnimedia (CNO) is the US-based media and publishing company whose responsibilities include the design, production, marketing and advertising sales of the magazine. The debut issue featured two different covers, one a limited edition of Caymanian actress Grace Gealey Byers and husband, Trai Byers, from the TV series “Empire”, who were married on the island, and the other with a “Cayman Mermaid” theme.

In explaining the decision to commit to publishing only 2017 and 2018 versions of the magazine for now, Harris said, “We felt it was important to start with an initial (two) issues and measure the response, evaluate insights and then determine if the publication should increase or remain a yearly publication.”

Despite the host of wedding and bridal magazines available on the market, Harris sees a niche for Cayman Vows. “This publication is geared to those seeking a luxury destination for weddings and honeymoons, especially those who reside in or travel through our largest key market: North America (US and Canada),” she said.

“As this magazine is currently on newsstands in the United States and Canada, it will reach our target audience through popular distribution points which provides access to prospective visitors actively searching for a romantic destination for a wedding or honeymoon.”

She described the publication as telling “real-life stories of couples who were married in the Cayman Islands”, including “user-generated content” supplied by those featured in the magazine, and pictures taken by both local and visiting photographers.

“The magazine features local products, suppliers and services available as well as places to go and things to do throughout the islands,” Harris added.

CNO, which has offices in Florida and Toronto and publishes WedLuxe, a twice-yearly magazine which features photo stories of luxury weddings, will handle “the business development aspect of the magazine”, she explained, meaning all revenue from the publication goes to CNO.

The DoT assisted with content and advised on positioning Cayman as a luxury destination, Harris said, explaining the department “supported the coordination of production, photo shoots and marketing. The Cayman Islands will use this as a promotional tool in all our sales and marketing efforts”.

She added, “Understanding the complexities that come with planning a milestone event such as a wedding or honeymoon, Cayman Vows allows us to simplify the process for our prospective guests while highlighting the Cayman Islands’ own unmatched capabilities.”

Cost of both the print and online versions of the magazine is US$5.99.

