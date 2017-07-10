Chamber commits to cooperate over disaster relief

(CNS Business): The Chamber of Commerce has signed a statement of purpose alongside Caribbean Central American Action (CCAA), Hazard Management Cayman Islands (HMCI) and Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) to beef up coordination over disaster preparations. “It is vital that we are prepared for any natural disaster,” said Chamber CEO, Wil Pineau.

“We saw the damage that Hurricane Ivan caused and the tireless work needed in the aftermath, so by signing this agreement we hope that we can stay one step ahead at all times to ensure our recovery efforts are immediate and that we can get communities and businesses back to their normal condition as swiftly as possible,” he added.

The statement was signed at a disaster management workshop hosted by CCAA and the Chamber in June. The workshop focused on ‘Building Community Resiliency through Strategic Private Public Partnerships’.

The Chamber of Commerce committed itself to collaborating with HMCI to strengthen public and private sector cooperation in the Islands’ disaster management system, as well as encouraging private sector members to engage in contingency planning and business continuity planning practices, officials said.

Although hopeful that there will be no disasters this season, Pineau signed the statement alongside Directors from CCAA, HMCI and CITA to signal the Chamber’s willingness to collaborate to provide disaster recovery solutions.

