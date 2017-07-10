Caymanian lawyer to run financial courts

(CNS Business): Janesha Simpson will be returning to public service on Monday following her appointment as Interim Senior Deputy Clerk of Courts and Registrar of the Financial Services Court. She joins the court from Maples and Calder, where she was an associate, but Simpson is also a former crown counsel with the Portfolio of Legal Affairs, where she handled criminal, civil and international matters, as well as freedom of information requests for the department.

“We welcome Ms Simpson and look forward to putting her extensive expertise to full use here at the Courts,” said the judicial administrator, Suzanne Bothwell.

In 2004 Simpson completed her law degree from the University of Liverpool and a Bar vocational course at Inns of Court School of Law in London before being called to the Bar of England and Wales. She then undertook an articled clerkship with the Portfolio of Legal Affairs and was called to the Cayman Islands Bar in March 2007.

She also obtained a Master of Law degree from the London School of Economics in 2005. Simpson’s professional development includes obtaining a diploma in international trust management and being certified as both an anti-money laundering specialist and an insurance practitioner.

