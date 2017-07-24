Carnival to bring jobs as well as fun

(CNS Business): With a trip down memory lane for many local people and a new experience for others, local businessman Matthew Leslie is promising to bring all the fun of the fair to Cayman at the end of this year as well as jobs and businesses opportunities. Leslie said he is in the process of working with US company Midway Carnivals to bring the winter carnival back for some seven weeks from the end of November. And while it is all about the fun, there will be work for Caymanians during the near two month tour, as well as a chance for small vendors to take advantage of the opportunity.

It has been more than two decades since the fair last came to town but those who still remember the winter carnivals of years gone by, with rides such as the Gravitron, the Twister and the Viper, are excited to hear that the fair will be back this year.

Leslie said the carnival will feature those familiar roller coasters, as well as other rides and attractions, music food and entertainment. After dropping hints recently on Facebook, he said he was overwhelmed by the response so he has been working full steam ahead to make it happen.

“Bringing back the Cayman Winter Carnival and Music Festival is something positive for Cayman,” he said, “It’s just the event we need after all the negativity and bashing that’s been going around.”

Leslie, who failed in his bid to win a seat in Prospect in the recent election, added, “It’s something that will bring young and old together.”

He said that older Caymanians seemed to be more excited that the youngsters because they remember the fair. “There is real nostalgia for it because it was something that people really looked forward to each year. It’s fantastic to be bringing it back,” he said.

Leslie explained that the carnival firm will need to bring expert technicians to construct, manage and operate the rides but there will still be jobs for locals and certainly lots of opportunities for small businesses, entertainers and local artisans.

“I want to make sure we get local people involved,” he said. “It will be the Christmas season and a lot of people are still out of work.”

He said people will be needed for ticket sales, concession booths, game assistants, general workers, drivers, production assistants, food and beverage servers, bartenders, electricians and many more. The more people who can get involved the better, he said, enabling Cayman to build up a store of local workers that are available for more events throughout the year because he want to organise more major events, from boxing tournaments to street carnivals.

It’s not yet certain where the fair will be located but it is likely to be in George Town. The fair will need a suitable site that can accommodate rides, like the 100-ft Mega Drop ride and The Claw. Leslie said that the location, ticket pricing and early bird ticket outlets will be announced soon.

Anyone who wants to get involved should contact Leslie on [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Employment, Local Business