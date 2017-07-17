Bars need inspections ahead of renewals

(CNS Business): Liquor licence holders in the Cayman Islands have just one month before their annual renewals are due. Licence holders, including those with music and dancing licences, that want to carry on having the right to sell booze need to submit their applications before Friday, 18 August. Before they can submit renewals, their premises must be inspected and approved by the relevant government agencies, officials said.

Depending on the particular business being carried on, these inspections may include the Cayman Islands Fire Service, Department of Environmental Health, Department of Planning and the Port Authority.

The Department of Commerce said licensees must submit all applications including inspection approvals, along with all other supporting documents at the Business Licensing Counter on the 1st floor of the Government Administration Building. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. All applications received by the deadline will be considered at the Liquor Licensing Board’s annual meeting on 29 September 2017.

Category: Local Business, Retail