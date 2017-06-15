Cayman cuisine offered online in US

(CNS Business): Foodies across the US can now cook with a Cayman flavour thanks to a partnership between the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (DoT) and Chef’d, a fresh ingredient, meal-kit delivery service. This collaboration marks the first travel and tourism partner for Chef’d, which will offer five hand-crafted recipes through 15 September 2017 that evoke Cayman’s culinary heritage. These meal kits, which can be ordered online, comprise locally-inspired recipes created by four on-island chefs using ingredients and culinary techniques characteristic of Cayman.

Director of Tourism Rosa Harris said of the partnership: “The Cayman Islands is rightfully renowned for its award-winning beaches and stunning underwater playground; however, it is our vibrant culinary scene, ranging from five-star establishments to rustic seaside fish shacks that truly affirms our three-island paradise as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean.

“Recognising the motivating role food plays when choosing a vacation destination, we are so proud to partner with Chef’d to introduce American epicure travellers to the Cayman Islands in an intimate and memorable fashion, allowing us to capture their hearts in the best way we know how – through their stomachs.”

Kyle Ransford, Chef’d CEO, added, “One of the things our customers love about Chef’d is getting exposed to new flavours from around the world. Our customers will love the meal kits from the Cayman Islands because it will teach them how to prepare exotic ingredients at home. They will feel like they are on a tropical vacation with just one bite.”

The specialty collection, which includes pre-portioned ingredients and step-by-step instructions, provides a choice of four signature dishes as well as a rum-based dessert:

Blackened Mahi Mahi – by Alex Menegon, Ristorante Pappagallo

Guava Glazed Pork Chops – by Chef Vidyadhara Shetty, Blue Cilantro

Piña Colada Chicken – by Chef Jolene Nelson, Founder of Nyämaste

Curried Chicken – Traditional Caymanian recipe

Chocolate Bread Pudding – by Chef George Fowler, Calypso Grill

Coinciding with the new partnership is an online contest running through the end of the promotion. The Eat Like a Local Cayman Islands Sweepstakes will reward the grand-prize winner with a trip for two to Cayman, including a six-night stay at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, airport transfers and exclusive dining experiences.

Category: Culinary Tourism, Tourism