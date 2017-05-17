Offshore attorney dies suddenly at GT home

(CNS Business): Julian Black, the group director in Cayman for offshore firm Estera and a former partner with Appleby, died suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday at his George Town home. In a statement from the firm, Black (48) was described as one of Cayman’s leading corporate finance lawyers. “Julian was a respected colleague and friend to all who worked at Estera but especially those in our Cayman office, who will feel his loss keenly,” Estera said in the statement about Black’s sudden death.

“We will remember him not only for his skills as a lawyer but also his boundless enthusiasm and infectious exuberance – our global family has lost one of its shining lights and we will miss him terribly. Julian’s wife, Glenna, and their two children are very much in our thoughts,” the release stated.

The firm said the leadership team was working to support the Cayman-based directors, Fiona Crellin and Richard Gordon, and were pooling resources from across the Estera group to support the team during this difficult time.

Black, who is British, moved to Cayman in 2000 and has been an active member of the local community. He was recently involved in the organisation of the deputy governor’s 5k challenge as Estera was a gold sponsor.

