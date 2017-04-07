Caymanians advance at Community Rehabilitation

(CNS Business): The Department of Community Rehabilitation (DCR) has promoted three young Caymanians, one to a newly created management position. Lisa Malice, Erica Ebanks and Kacey Mobley have all moved up the ladder at the department. Malice has taken on the new role of deputy director of DCR. “It’s truly an honour to be appointed as the department’s first deputy director,” she said. “I look forward to working in this role as a part of an amazing senior management team, as we continue to work together to push this department’s vision forward.”

Ebanks has also rapidly progressed at DCR, said a government press release, and was recently appointed to senior probation officer. “Receiving this promotion is extremely rewarding,” she said. “It demonstrates that hard work and dedication pays off. I am excited to see what the future holds in this new position and the impact that I am able to have on the organisation and the community as a whole.”

Mobley has also been promoted to senior probation officer. “It is with a feeling of honour and a great sense of responsibility that I embrace this new position,” she said. “I love being a part of DCR because it is a team of highly qualified professionals committed to adding value to our clientele, each other and the community.”

Director of DCR Teresa Echenique said cross training and succession planning are important and essential aspects of the department. “The growth and development in staff not only benefits the individual but it benefits the clientele, the department and our country as a whole,” she said.

Malice joined DCR as a probation officer in 2004 and quickly climbed the ranks to senior probation officer. “My favourite thing about my job is making a difference in people’s lives and helping to make our community safer,” she said. “I think that the critical role of the Department of Community Rehabilitation is often misunderstood and undervalued when it comes to how we contribute to rehabilitation, offender management, and public safety.

“We have a unique opportunity to work with the offenders we supervise, in an effort to facilitate some positive changes in their lives.”

Ebanks started at the department as a probation officer graduate in 2011, and was later promoted to probation officer. In her new position, she will supervise the team that is responsible for specific services within the prison under the Conditional Release Board.

“As a team, we work hard to manage offenders within the Cayman Islands and work towards reducing recidivism,” she explained. “We try to guide and direct all of our clients in a positive way so that they will be productive members of society.”

Mobley joined the department in 2013 and during that time advanced from a probation officer graduate to a probation officer. She will supervise DCR teams responsible for general court, Cayman Brac and female services.

“DCR is critical to the community, and our goal is to provide the support and intervention to guide a transformational process so that these individuals live crime-free, purposeful lives, resulting in a safer, healthier Caymanian community,” she said.

Echenique congratulated the three women and said she looked forward to working with them in their new roles. “Overall, it is a privilege to work with such an amazing team. Each staff member in DCR is invaluable and I thank them all for their hard work and dedication,” she said.

Category: Employment, Government