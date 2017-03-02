Private eye allegations ‘incredibly damaging’

(CNS Business): The Cayman Islands Law Society has described the speculative allegations made, without any proof, by Alva Suckoo in the Legislative Assembly on Monday night as “incredibly damaging” and urged all parties to refrain from further speculation and let the appropriate authorities handle this matter, should a formal complaint be made. In a short statement the society that represents more than 400 of the near 600 lawyers working in the Cayman Islands said the allegations that local law firms were hiring private investigators was extremely serious.

“The Cayman Islands Law Society, as the professional association that represents the entire legal profession in the Cayman Islands, notes that this type of allegation is a very serious matter on which to speculate. Such speculation, without proof, is incredibly damaging to the reputation of the profession, the financial services industry and the jurisdiction as a whole,” the society stated.

It pointed out that all the lawyers in Cayman are officers of the court and their profession requires them to act with complete integrity.

“The Cayman Islands has robust law enforcement, intolerance for unethical behaviours and a reputation for consistently upholding good governance and transparency. The Cayman Islands Law Society condemns any breaches of law and unethical behaviour. We ask all parties to refrain from further speculation and let the appropriate authorities handle this matter, should a formal complaint be made,” the statement added.

Suckoo made a short statement in the LA before the adjournment on Monday night following a day when his colleagues Winston Suckoo, Arden McLean and Ezzard Miller had all hinted that they believed they were being followed by private eyes because of their opposition to the new Legal Practitioners Bill and their call for an investigation into whether or not several of Cayman’s leading offshore law firms are currently breaking the existing legislation with regards to allowing non-qualified and unlicensed attorneys at their global offices to practice Cayman law.

No one has named any law firms or any individual attorneys but the implication is that all of the major offshore firms could be engaging in bad practice and because these MLAs are calling for an end to it, they claim that foreign private detectives have been hired to intimidate or manipulate them by digging up dirt.

Suckoo has asked for protection, and after the government failed to respond to his allegation in the LA, in which he said at least three people were engaged in following the targeted MLAs around, he was going to report the issue to the police.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Finance, Financial Services