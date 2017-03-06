Maritime conference set for May

(CNS Business): The Cayman Islands Shipping Registry is gearing up for Cayman Maritime 2017, slated for 1-2 May, 2017, which will bring together a wide range of organisations and companies in the shipping and yachting industries. “Cayman Maritime 2017 provides an opportunity for our maritime sector and indeed the whole jurisdiction to showcase the array of top quality services that Cayman offers,” said Joel Walton, CEO of the Cayman Registry.

The two-day conference comes on the heels of last year’s Cayman Maritime Week, which drew attendees from around the world and gave Cayman a chance to demonstrate its many competencies as an international maritime centre.

In addition to its shipping registry, Cayman boasts the Cayman Maritime Services Park where shipping and related companies can set up a tax-neutral physical presence, as well as maritime legal and corporate service providers.

Cayman Maritime 2017 opens Monday, 1 May, at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, with Mare Forum presenting the Cayman Islands 5th Shipping Summit. The day will include industry experts, breakout sessions and panel discussions. Agenda topics include shipping trends, yachting business, maritime tourism infrastructure, the environment and “Doing business in the Cayman Islands”.

The following day will feature presentations from the Women’s International Shipping and Trade Association Cayman Islands (WISTA Cayman), North American Marine Environment Protection, and Women in Maritime Caribbean, Cayman Islands (WiMAC Cayman) on marine pollution and environment protection in the Caribbean.

Sherice Arman, WISTA Cayman’s immediate past president country liaison for WiMAC in the Cayman Islands and partner at the law firm, Maples and Calder, will present at the conference. A member of the Cayman Maritime committee, Arman said the seminar will focus on the lack of sufficient marine pollution legislation and mechanisms in place in the Caribbean to deal with the discharge of waste or emergencies such as accidents, oil spills, collisions, coral damage and ship groundings.

“We want to bring this to the attention of lawmakers and stakeholders in the region because it’s important to put legislation into place to respond to these emergencies and attribute responsibility where necessary,” Arman said.

She added that through events like these women in the industry can lend support to other groups who have been working for years to bring attention to these issues.

Doris Jackson, president of WISTA Cayman and manager, events and special projects, at the Cayman Registry, said these conferences are ideal for raising awareness of increasing opportunities for women in the international shipping industry.

“It’s about getting the message out and empowering women, letting them know that opportunities are out there for them in our industry,” Jackson said.

For more information or to register, go to the Cayman Maritime 2017 website

