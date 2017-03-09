Lord Chief Justice of England & Wales lectures in Cayman

(CNS Business): Delivering a lecture at the Cayman Islands Grand Court, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales said that achieving and maintaining that equilibrium requires not only vigilance among a wide range of judicial, legal, governmental and public interest participants, but also a “system that recognises the commitment of the entire state to judicial independence, judicial impartiality, and the rule of law in all types of cases”.

Lord John Thomas of Cwmgiedd, stated, “A commercial court, like that in London and here in the Cayman Islands, which can demonstrate its adherence to such standards, is one whose judgments are capable of enforcement across frontiers. It is a court which has real utility to the international business community.”

Speaking on Thursday, 2 March, at the Cayman Islands Courts on the subject of what business needs from commercial courts, Lord Thomas said that a “sound commercial court as part of a sound legal framework provides the basis for economic prosperity through providing a sure basis for the development of commercial and business transactions”.

Lord Thomas was invited to deliver the seventh in the Courts’ Annual Distinguished Lecture Series, administered by the Cayman Courts’ Judicial Education Committee (JEC) and attended by a wide cross section of professionals drawn from the Islands’ judicial, legal and governmental sectors.

The JEC, chaired by Cayman’s Justice Ingrid Mangatal, was formally introduced by Chief Justice Anthony Smellie in May 2016 with a view to promoting continuing excellence and efficiency in the administration of justice. As such, it is part of a drive to adopt a more formal framework for judges and magistrates’ continuing training and education, in which Lord Thomas’ lecture was instrumental.

While he was in the Cayman Islands, the Lord Chief Justice was guest at a formal dinner staged jointly by the Caymanian Bar Association and the Cayman Law Society.

