Lawyers sue Ironwood developers for $95k debt
(CNS Business): The company that is planning a huge multi-million-dollar resort based around an Arnold Palmer golf course is being sued by a local law firm for an outstanding debt of around CI$95,000. Despite promoting plans for the proposed significant $300+ million development in Frank Sound, developer David Moffitt and Ironwood are being sued for an outstanding legal bill of just under $53,000 for work undertaken by Broadhurst LLC back in 2013 and accumulated interest of just under CI$42,000.
The action filed in Grand Court at the end of last month indicates that the lawyers appear to have been chasing their cash for some time and issued their final demand for the debt in January, almost three and a half years after signing an agreement with Moffitt and Ironwood to do legal work.
The current government has been touting the proposed development as a major project that will stimulated the economy, even though it has made no real headway during this administration, but the developers first raised the idea of a golf-based resort several years before that.
The government signed an MOU with the developers, which offered them duty concessions, and has been in talks for several years about the proposed extension of the East-West arterial to the area, but there has been no deal on how the public-private partnership to complete that road would work.
It’s several months now since the latest news on the progress of the development. Although planning permission for the golf course was granted last June, nothing has happened and there have been concerns that there are no plans for an environmental impact assessment in the area for the planned road extension or the course.
In a million years this will not happen. An inland golf course and community in the swamp. Dream on and get real.
The government and its old crooked deals, at it again. Vote these losers out Cayman.
The relationship between Aldine and moffit began when moffit was given the contract to clean up the island after Ivan instead of local companies, I guess that must have worked out ok for Alden cause he still pushing for this XXXX.
Another one of these hot shot developers who come in here waving their drawings around and blowing smoke. Well you know what they say "birds of a feather flock together" and it sure seems the PPM likes this one a whole lot. Big player and he can't settle his little legal bill! Sign of more trouble down the road. Maybe the premier can pay this bill for them, look at all they are bringing into the island! That beach bay one is another bull$%#& job. Just look at the local & foreign group involved in it!
Rumour has it that the owners of condo's at Mr. Moffitt's Turtle Cove development are refusing to pay strata fees as the Strata doesn't do what it should do (repairs etc), yet demands the fees...
A new low. Get smart Cayman.
Ironwood will open the same day as the new Beach Bay hotel, the new ice arena...the Mandarin, the Waterford.....and probably even the new port and new dump.
I was really hoping the beach bay development would happen. There's been no update in over a year.
Which will be a long, long time after Dart builds his next five big buildings. One thing you can say about Ken Dart is he, or his company, does what he says he's going to do.
Well ain't that a huge surprise. It never ever seemed that it would pass a serious "sniff test", and had all the indications of yet another grandiose Cayman scheme analogous to the tale of "the Emperor's new clothes"
So Ironweed might be a totally fictitious pipe dream? Surely not!
Never going to happen.................
I told you so. A leopard doesn't change their spots. What ever happen to that $6 million owed to the government by the Ritz Carlton development?
Another pie in the sky. Kind of like the beach bay project.
Its not good when the people that are supposed to get conned dont pay their bills Kayman must be slipping at their Pirating skills
Said months ago this would never happen, feel sorry for anyone that put a deposit down on a property. If me would be banging on the doors of a certain real estate agent for my deposit back.
Not a good sign.
Dragon Bay was also a multi-million dollar project that was intended to complement the tourism product. Nothing materialised though... and neither will this development. Yawn
Dragon Bay freehold was acquired by a DART proxy co in 2016. They'll likely get to it after the Camana Bay "Cinderella Castle" or maybe sometime after the Four Seasons beach rock removal. They have 30 years and maybe no time pressure anymore since PPM breached the NRA Agreement on the timeline for delivery of Air Parcel Legislation.
There is a strip of shops going up right now. Not much to look at.