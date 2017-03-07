Flow lays off workers in team restructure
(CNS Business): Local telecommunications company Flow, the brand name of Cable & Wireless, confirmed that they have laid off seven Caymanians workers and two ex-pat positions have been cut in what it described as “adjustments to how we run our business”. The job cuts come following announcements from Cayman’s other major telecoms employer, Digicel, that is planning to cut 25% of its workforce across the region.
Following speculation and comments on social media that dozens of people were being make redundant at Flow, CNS Business contacted the firm and officials confirmed the nine job losses, but noted that they had appointed local workers in new posts.
Victor Salgado, CEO Flow of Cayman Islands, said, “The changes are part of a company-wide strategic approach to transform the business to a more customer centric, high performing organisation across our markets in the Caribbean and Latin America.”
He confirmed that the local arm of Flow was “making adjustments to how we run our business, including carrying out necessary network upgrades, giving more focus on training and development and improving back office support to better serve our customers.”
Salgado added, “As part of this broader programme, we have adjusted our team structure and nine positions, including two held by non-Caymanians, have been made redundant. We would also like to add that four Caymanians have been appointed in customer-facing full-time roles. We reaffirm our commitment to building a more effective team structure to deliver the best products and services to the Cayman Islands.”
Category: Local Business, Telecommunications
7 caymanians? Unemployment rate gone back up
This is called cheap labour. Ever had to lodge a complaint? On the other end there are usually someone who don't understand English, so frustrating.
From the time that the local telephone operators in Cayman was laid off and the operators are being answered from Jamaica was the downfall of the telephone Company. We had no one to stand up against this. Then recently some of the finest and hard working Caymanians was laid off as well. A very hard working Caymanian with kids going to school and a house loan I am sure was included in that list. Never mind Durvin with one of Caymans hardest working mother you will survive. Having to stand in a line going out of the gas station doors with staff who cant find your accounts and speaks a different language to pay your utility bill is another backward step in Cayman. I just don't comprehend.....
Our telecommunications service here sucks! As long as the legal firms and banks are up and running screw the rest they say. But they still expect top dolla for their shitty never up internet and cell phone drop calls!
Cheese Face has it exactly right, customer service is appalling and with less sraff it will get worse if that's possible.
Used to be a decent company that trained and employed many Caymanians. Now Cable & Wireless(Flow) is a disgraceful overpriced under performing caricature of it's former self.
Flow, your customer service / tech support is completely useless, you need more staff, not less. Time to switch me thinks.
Switch to who? Digicel?.....I've been back and forth between the 2. Flow is the least crappy of 2
DIGICEL because of massive debt problems throughout the company will be finished next year.
It's a new form of competition where each is trying to see who can do the least with less.