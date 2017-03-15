ESO begins annual business survey

(CNS): The Economics and Statistics Office will be starting its annual business surveys in less than two weeks to get accurate data on the local economy. The survey forms will be hand-delivered, mailed or emailed to all entities that produce goods and services in the Cayman Islands. The surveys include the System of National Accounts (SNA) and the Balance of Payments (BOP) surveys, which gather data to estimate the total value of goods and services produced by the different industries and to measure total payments to and receipts from the rest of the world.

Officials said all survey returns are confidential, as mandated by the Statistics Law, and are exempt from the Freedom of Information (FOI) Law. The survey returns will be used exclusively for ESO’s statistical purpose. The survey results will be published in aggregate form only, with all individual information remaining confidential. The survey begins on 27 March and respondents will be required to return a completed form by the survey deadline 12 May.

The ESO said staff will be available to assist entities in completing the forms. Survey forms and other information can also be found on the ESO website or can be requested by contacting 949-0940.

