Construction industry trade show set

(CNS Business): A two-day event catering to all things related to the building industry is being held next month at the Arts and Recreation Centre in Camana Bay. The Hurley’s Media Builders Expo, slated for 3-4 March, is designed to connect local architects, contractors, plumbers, electricians and other industry businesses with potential homebuilders as well as owners considering renovations.

More than 25 local businesses and service providers will be represented at the expo, enabling the developer and homeowner to meet industry professionals who can help with construction.

Carter Tanner, Hurley’s Media sales manager, said the expo is aimed at anyone looking to build or renovate, or deciding whether to build or buy a home, explaining the event “will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect with industry businesses and learn how to navigate the local building process”.

Seminars over the two days will offer information to help people steer through the construction, planning and mortgage processes.

The categories of business represented at the expo will include general contractors, developers, architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, landscapers, real estate professionals, construction management companies, solar suppliers, pool designers/builders and banks.

To find out more about the expo, call 333- 6500 or email Hurley’s Media

