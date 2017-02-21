Clerks back proposed lawyers law

(CNS Business): A group of article clerks, law school graduates and students have offered their support in writing to the Legal Practitioners Bill. The letter sent to all 18 members of the Legislative Assembly from the trainee lawyers said they were the ones who stand to be “most affected” by the proposed legislation and felt very strongly about seeing the bill pass. They said that although speaking out at the beginning of their careers on such a controversial topic was a real concern, their voice had to be heard.

Sixteen people signed the letter, seen by CNS, in which they said they believed the bill would protect Caymanians in several ways. They wrote that the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA) would rest in the hands of Caymanians, offering better representation for local lawyers than has been the case to date.

The proposed legislation has caused endless controversy for well over a decade, in and out of the profession. Wayne Panton, the financial services minister, has been determined to steer through a bill that can work for the profession without undermining opportunities for Caymanians lawyers, which has seemed an impossible task. Despite some continued opposition and efforts to address all the concerns raised, Panton believes this draft legislation can work.

The bill has the backing of the Cayman Islands Law Society and the Caymanian Bar Association. The letter from the law students and trainees is another important offering of support because they are the ones that critics of the legislation have said they are trying to protect.

Among its requirements, the bill calls for justification when non-Caymanians are promoted ahead of Caymanians in a merit-based system, which the students said was a positive move. The introduction of continuing professional development would also ensure that local lawyers stay competitive and that the ultimate control of legal firms would remain in Cayman, the students and clerks said.

The requirement for practicing certificates for all lawyers would prevent foreign lawyers who are not qualified Caymanian lawyers from offering Cayman Islands legal advice, which is legal under the current law, they wrote.

The young trainee lawyers also said they believed the requirements in the draft law would create more opportunities for Caymanians because firms would place a greater value on hiring locals, since the number of Caymanian lawyers in a firm would directly impact the number a firm based here could employ globally.

“This also creates greater opportunities for Caymanians to work in overseas offices in jobs that typically go to foreigners,” the letter stated, noting that the inclusion of articled clerks in the firm’s lawyer numbers meant that firms not currently offering article clerkship would be required to do so if the new law is passed.

The trainees also said the introduction of a Code of Conduct was a huge step forward for Caymanian lawyers. Locals would become eligible for the Qualified Lawyers Transfer Scheme in England and Wales, allowing Caymanian qualified lawyers to become qualified lawyers in England and Wales. After that, they could become qualified in multiple jurisdictions, creating a level playing field with lawyers around the world and expats lawyers here. They said that the bill would make it much easier for articled clerks to go abroad and spend time in a foreign office.

“As members of the Cayman Islands legal community at the very start of our careers, who will be affected by this legislation for the entirety of our careers, we urge you to pass this bill,” the students ask the MLAs. “This bill will protect Caymanians in ways that are inconceivable under the current law, and offer opportunities for growth, career development and success that are simply impossible now.”

Accepting that the bill is not perfect, as no law ever is, the young would-be lawyers said that some concerns about it are legitimate but many are not. Most importantly, however, they said that the draft legislation was “a step forward from the stone-age to the modern world”.

Category: Finance, Financial Services, Law