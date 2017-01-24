CAL flying twice weekly to Roatan

(CNS Business): Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has announced the start of a new twice-weekly service between Grand Cayman and Roatan (RTB) in March. The new Boeing 737 nonstop flights will be in addition to the existing year-round flights to La Ceiba. CAL’s board chair, Phillip Rankin CPA, said the expansion into Roatan from 16 March will build on the already-established synergies with the Honduras market.

“It will definitely be a positive step for both countries, so we’re looking forward to starting this service in March,” he said. “The new Roatan twice-weekly service will further enhance direct and connecting travel opportunities for both business and leisure travelers.”

Cayman Airways President and CEO, Fabian Whorms, said the La Ceiba route did well last year, with increasing numbers of passengers taking advantage of the connections between Miami and La Ceiba via Grand Cayman.

“The introduction of an in-transit processing facility at the Owen Roberts International Airport in 2015 facilitated our ability to develop Grand Cayman as a convenient hub, and more and more we see passengers to and from Honduras taking advantage of our easy connections to and from Miami and other gateways. Building on that growth, we are optimistic that the connections that will be available between Roatan and several gateways in our network will ensure the success of this route,” Whorms added.

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said Cayman had a long history with Honduras and particularly the Bay Islands.

“The new service between Grand Cayman and Roatan reconnects that link and will provide convenient travel and will provide convenient travel options for Caymanians and inbound visitors. In addition to the direct service between our two countries, we also see opportunities to explore dual destination travel in the future.”

The flights to Roatan will operate on Thursdays and Saturdays, with flight KX884 departing Grand Cayman at 6:50pm, arriving in Roatan at 7pm (Roatan time) where the aircraft will overnight. The return legs are on Fridays and Sundays, with flight KX885 departing Roatan at 7:35am, arriving on Grand Cayman at 9:45am.

