Panton: Objecting lawyers wrong on bill

(CNS Business): The public criticisms made by four local attorneys regarding the Legal Practitioners Bill have been roundly refuted by the financial services minister. Wayne Panton has indicated that the four sole lawyers are wrong on all of the critical points they made about the proposed legislation and he will not be going back to a draft law they claim existed in 2013. The minister hit back and accused the lawyers of condemning the bill, which has the backing of most of the profession, without offering any constructive comment to address what they claim are the problems with it.

Panton denies that the drafting of the bill was “secretive or unprecedented” suggesting the allegation was “nonsense”. He said the legislation followed the normal process with drafting instructions based on input from across the profession, and the draft has been subject to significant industry and public scrutiny.

The minister also queries claims by the four objecting lawyers that there was a 2013 bill. He said that the attempt at a draft in 2013 had been rejected outright by both of the main associations representing the profession. But the Law Society and the Caymanian Bar Association were behind this latest proposed bill, which had been drafted from a clean slate.

Speaking about the importance of Cayman law being practiced overseas, which has ensured Cayman retained business, created offshore jobs and filled government coffers, Panton said that practicing Cayman law outside the jurisdiction was not an offence but there are risks that need to be addressed, which is one of a number of reasons why Cayman must finally, after decades of wrangling, pass this legislation.

“It is now way past time to modernise the law without further delay,” Panton wrote in his response to the four lawyers.

He noted that it was a pity the small group of attorneys would not be offering their input into the law but he said other sole practitioners had offered comment which was being considered and incorporated in the final draft expected to go before the Legislative Assembly for consideration in January.

