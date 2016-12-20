Flow confirms acting MD in local top job

Victor Salgado, MD Flow Cayman Islands

(CNS): Victor Salgado, who has been acting as the boss for Flow’s Cayman operations since May, has been formerly appointed as the local managing director for the firm. Salgado joined Cable & Wireless in 2013 but the firm said that he has more than twenty years of leadership experience in the telecoms industry, having worked around the region for Ericsson and Digicel before joining LIME, which was later re-branded as Flow.

After C&W’s merger with Columbus in April last year he became SVP of Technology with responsibility for network development and operations.

In a release to the press, C&W officials said that Salgado was responsible for the implementation and operation of mobile, broadband, TV and fixed telephony networks in the consumer markets for the C&W Group, including Panama, Trinidad, Bahamas and the Flow markets, and led the roll out of the 4G LTE mobile network in the Cayman Islands.

John Reid, CEO of C&W Communications, said Salgado had been acting in two significant portfolios for the company.

“We are delighted that he will now be able to singularly focus his significant leadership skills and experience on our Cayman market to continue to grow the business, and ensure that we continue to lead the market in meeting the demands of customers,” the regional boss added.

Comments (1)

  1. 4G Rollout Team & partners Kadtron says:
    27/12/2016 at 11:00 am

    Congrats Victor on your appointment it is well earned!

