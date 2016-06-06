Golden Spoons Review: The Bistro

(CNS Foodie): As my companion and I drive up Seven Mile Beach on our way to The Bistro – the only French restaurant in the Cayman Islands – I can’t help but think that it’s remarkable we have a French restaurant at all. Cayman and France have so little to do with each other. We’re part of the “English-speaking” Caribbean; we have pubs, not bakeries. There’s nothing in our culture that draws us to French cooking. Only a company able to take some risks would open a French restaurant here, and that’s exactly what local caterers Mise en Place did in 2014.

The restaurant sits in the middle of the Caribbean Plaza parking lot across from Caribbean Club and overlooking a busy stretch of West Bay Road. Through the main entrance is a small reception room containing the bar and the washrooms, where you will be invited to wait (and drink) if your table is not ready. The bar faces the entrance and overlooks the indoor dining area (there is an outdoor terrace as well). With its natural wood and comfortable high chairs, the fully-stocked bar is a strong point, creating a stylish and contemporary atmosphere where a short wait for a table is more than bearable. On this occasion, the restaurant is not busy. Our table is ready and we proceed straight to it.

We are seated and given the menus and drinks/wine lists. Our table for two is on the small side but not too near to any others, and next to a window overlooking the parking lot (though as we visited for dinner, there wasn’t much to see). I order a glass of Chablis and my companion orders a cocktail called Watermelon Lush (which, he confirms later, tastes as described).

A first look at the appetisers available confirms the restaurant is not shy about its cuisine and makes a point of serving classics. I can tell that ordering will be a process of elimination. Steak tartare, escargots, and chicken liver pâté all make their appearances, with French onion soup and two salads to reassure the less adventurous. Specials included frog legs and a potato & bacon soup, which my companion ordered. I opt for the “Salade Bistro” of mixed leaves, tomato, radish, green beans, nicoise olives, shaved fennel, and cucumber with a Dijon vinaigrette.

For main courses, a few more bistro classics are on offer: confit duck leg, coq au vin, bouillabaisse, and of course steak frites (with a choice of cuts and sauces – something I have not seen at a bistro before). I go for the 6 ounce filet with garlic & herb butter, served with duck fat fries. My companion orders the boeuf bourguignon – an iconic and popular dish of beef braised in red wine that any bistro not only has to serve, but has to cook well. We also order sautéed mushrooms and spinach as side dishes, pushing the limits of our small table.

Our starters arrive about 10 minutes after some good complimentary bread and herb butter. My salad is generously dressed but not heavy; the dressing is just sharp and sweet enough to bring the ingredients together, and actually tastes of Dijon. The salad is chilled, elevating the crisp vegetables, but the plate is not, so I eat quickly. I’m reminded that the restaurant is owned by a catering company when I find precisely two olives. They’re supposed to be a briny check on the bitterness of the other ingredients. I know they go a long way, but how could two be enough? I shake my head as I eat. My companion finds his soup lighter than expected, but very tasty.

We are still hungry when our mains arrive. My steak is a little more than the medium rare requested, but is tender and flavourful nonetheless, with the lean cut getting a lot of help from the garlic & herb butter. The duck fat fries are moreish; not as crispy as I like them, but definitely a level above the fries served at other restaurants. I can tell that they will all be eaten. The salt and pepper grinders allow me to adjust the seasoning – always welcome. The mushrooms and spinach are cooked correctly, too. My plate is not heated, though, and I can tell that the food was not brought straight to our table as soon as it was ready, so again, I eat quickly.

So much for the steakhouse stuff: what about my friend’s boeuf bourguignon, the real test of the evening? It is a faithful rendition of the dish – all of the expected elements are present. But it fails to merit stronger praise. Nothing about it stands out for comment. Given the depth of flavour a braised dish like boeuf bourguignon can have, I’m disappointed that it wasn’t better (which is not to say that it was bad).

We are not asked if we want a second drink at any point during the meal, so I finally order a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon most of the way through my steak. I like restaurants not pushing alcohol on diners, but when the layout of the restaurant is such that your server is never walking past your table, the service has to be more attentive. The fact that our table is in clear view of the bar and most of the staff working that night tells me that none of them are watching our glasses. Why is it always the smaller restaurants that seem to struggle with getting this right, when it should be easier for them?

I survey the table and notice that our plates are clean, despite our quibbles. Normally, I would not have dessert in these circumstances, but I see that another bistro standard – crêpes Suzette – is on offer, which has to be assessed. I order it while my companion orders the crème brulée for a similar reason.

I don’t hear or see any flames leaping into the air before our desserts arrive (but the dining room is getting inexplicably warmer). The crêpes are certainly hot, sweet and remind me of orange, but they don’t taste of it. I also don’t notice any residual alcohol – no orange liqueur. For me, this is a key omission. The crème brulee, on the other hand, has the right flavour, but needed a few more seconds under the torch – the sugar shell did not have the all-important snap.

After some more conversation, we ask for and settle the bill. On our way out the door, the staff are more present than they have been all evening as they thank us for dining at the restaurant in unison. I leave satisfied, but a little irritated; the flaws with the food and the too-relaxed service have, ironically, stressed me out. I will return, but not in a hurry.

Gratuity: 15% added to the bill.

Readers’ rating of The Bistro:

Category: Golden Spoons Review, Good Food. Bad Food.