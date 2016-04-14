CAL to begin phased replacement of fleet

(CNS Business): Government has confirmed its approval of plans by Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) to begin phasing in a brand new fleet of modern aircraft to meet the expected growth in tourism. The national flag carrier is about to begin the tendering process to lease four new 737-8Max aircraft to replace its aging fleet. Despite years of government subsidies, CAL began to turn a profit for the first time last year and executives said their plans to lease modern planes, which will allow them to fly more people using less fuel, will enhance the airline’s bottom line and help the local tourism product.

The airline plans to begin with one 737-800, next generation plane as a transitional aircraft this year before the phased introduction of four brand new, state-of-the-art, Boeing 737-8Max aircraft between 2018 and 2020.

Speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday to announce government approval of CAL’s plans to modernize the fleet, the airline’s CEO, Fabian Whorms said Boeing’s 737-8Max aircraft are the newest, most efficient and reliable aircraft in their class. Joined by CAL Board Chair Philip Rankin, Premier Alden McLaughlin and Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, Whorms explained that each new plane can carry 40 additional passengers than the current aircraft but use less fuel and require far less maintenance.

Government is anticipating a 20% increase in room stock over the next couple of years if planned projects get off the ground and Kirkconnell said the modernisation would start this November, By 2020, he said, all four of CAL’s 737-300s would be retired and the new fleet would guarantee the growth in tourism air arrivals.

“Cayman Airways will now have the range to be able to reach any part of the United States and most of Canada with a significant growth in capacity, poising the airline to increase the $200 million economic contribution to the local economy annually. We are also pleased to state that due to the airline’s continued positive financial performance, with the full support of the government, no guarantees or other contingent liabilities were necessary,” he said.

Rankin said CAL had begun its projected business plan to turn the airline around with the purchase of the 737-300s in 2014 with the understanding that those planes would only be used for 3-5 more years. “As we embark on this next step in our plan, we have selected the new Boeing 737-8Max aircraft, which have lower operating costs but come with 30% more seating capacity,” he said.

With unparalleled levels of reliability, service and comfort, and low operating costs, he said the new aircraft would assist with the continued success of the airline. “Just as our 737-300 purchase brought strong financial benefit to the airline, we are certain that this new step in our plan will again prove to be the right decision.”

During the 2014/15 financial year CAL delivered a profit of US$3.64M and for the first eight months of the current fiscal year it has already exceed that figure. The officials all said that the strong financial performance was the foundation for the proposed fleet modernisation.

Whorms said that with a 20% cut in fuel costs, the highest reliability rating of any aircraft, and major design improvements resulting in lower maintenance costs, efficiency would be improved and delays significantly reduced. With modern features such as the new Boeing Sky Interior, on board wi-fi and entertainment, more baggage room in the cabin and cargo, Cayman Airways would be able to offer its passenger the best of Caymankindness.

The CAL officials said they hope to sell their 737-300 and have already had enquiries from airlines still using those planes, but the goal is to keep flying them until they are replaced and sold.

McLaughlin said this announcement was more good news to share with the public, reflecting that his government’s efforts and policies to stabilise the economy were working. Although overnight tourism continues its record-breaking growth, the premier noted the fierce competition in the industry. The Progressive government was, therefore, revitalising George Town and undertaking the airport expansion on the ground and it was now able to approve CAL’s plans in the air to help them stay competitive and bring in even more overnight visitors.

Category: Local Business, Stay-over tourism, Tourism, Transport